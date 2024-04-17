Dehradun, April 17: The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections is all set to begin on Friday, April 19, with people across the country exercising their right to vote to elect a new government. 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories will go to the polls in the first phase. Some states and UTs will vote in phase 1 of the general polls, including Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. Of these, five seats of Uttarakhand will exercise their right to vote on April 19.

The five constituencies of Uttarakhand going to poll in the first phase include Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital- Udhamsingh Nagar, and Haridwar Look Sabha seats. Notably, all five seats of Uttarakhand will go to poll in a single phase. The 18th Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand, formerly known as Uttaranchal, will witness a direct fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. As the hilly state prepares for the poll, look at past results and Uttarakhand's key Lok Sabha constituencies. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling To Begin on April 19, Check State-Wise List of Constituencies Going to Polls.

Its BJP vs Congress in Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections

No Constituency NDA INDIA Bloc 1 Tehri Garhwal Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah (BJP) Jot Singh Guntsola (INC) 2 Garhwal Anil Baluni (BJP) Ganesh Godiyal (INC) 3 Almora (SC) Ajay Tamta (BJP) Pradeep Tamta (INC) 4 Nainital–Udhamsingh Nagar Ajay Bhatt (BJP) Prakash Joshi (INC) 5 Haridwar Trivendra Singh Rawat (BJP) Virendra Rawat (INC)

Key Constituencies and Candidates in Uttarakhand:

All five seats of Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single phase on April 19. While all seats are important for forming numbers and staking claims to form a government, certain constituencies have an edge over others for various reasons. In Uttarakhand, Tehri Garhwal, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Haridwar and Almora are the key constituencies. The BJP-led NDA has fielded Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Anil Baluni, Ajay Tamta, Ajay Bhatt and Trivendra Singh Rawat from Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora (SC), Nainital–Udhamsingh Nagar and Haridwar lok sabha constituencies.

Similarly, the INDIA block has nominated Jot Singh Guntsola, Ganesh Godiyal, Pradeep Tamta, Prakash Joshi and Virendra Rawat for Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora (SC), Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar and Haridwar lok sabha constituencies respectively. It must be noted that the BJP has fielded three sitting MLAs who won three of the five Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections. The BJP expressed confidence in two new faces and has fielded former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat from the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat in place of Ramesh Pokhriyal and replaced Tirath Singh Rawat in Garhwal with Anil Baluni. Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: State to Cast Votes at over 11,000 Polling Booths on April 19.

No Constituency Elected MP Party 1 Tehri Garhwal Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah BJP 2 Garhwal Tirath Singh Rawat BJP 3 Almora (SC) Ajay Tamta BJP 4 Nainital–Udhamsingh Nagar Ajay Bhatt BJP 5 Haridwar Ramesh Pokhriyal BJP

Snapshot of Uttarakhand Lok Sabha elections results of 2019

Lok Sabha Election Results of 2019 and 2014:

The 18th Lok Sabha polls in the hilly state of Uttarakhand will see a two-way contest between the ruling BJP, which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA Bloc's Congress party. In the 2019 and 2014 general polls, the saffron party emerged victorious on Uttarakhand's five Lok Sabha seats. With Uttarakhand becoming the first state to pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), it is to be seen if the BJP can make a hattrick of wins in the hilly state.

As per the election commission's announcement, Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases: the first phase will be held on April 19, followed by the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

