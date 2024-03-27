Bhopal, March 27: The BJP has released the list of 40 star campaigners for Madhya Pradesh in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Smriti Irani, Chief Ministers Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh) and Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan) are among the star campaigners for the party. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajay Chautala-Led Jannayak Janta Party To Contest on All 10 Seats in Haryana After Breaking Alliance With BJP (See Pic)

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, state BJP president V.D. Sharma, state in-charges Mahendra Singh and Satish Upadhyay have also been named as party's star campaigners. Voting for the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will take place in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. The BJP has declared its candidates for all 29 seats in the state. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Kick Start Poll Campaign in Uttar Pradesh From Meerut on March 30

The BJP had won 28 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.