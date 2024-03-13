New Delhi, March 13: A seat-sharing agreement between the NDA constituents in Bihar has been finalised and a formal announcement will be made in due course, LJP-Ram Vilas chief Chirag Paswan said on Wednesday. His announcement came after he met BJP President J.P. Nadda here. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh to Contest Polls Days After Rejecting BJP’s Ticket From Asansol

Posting pictures of the meeting on X, Chirag Paswan said: "As a member of the NDA, today at a meeting with BJP National President Hon Shri @jpnadda ji, we have together finalised the seat-sharing in Bihar for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. The same will be announced in due course."

