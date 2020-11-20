Jaipur, November 20: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday ruled out a law against "Love Jihad" or interfaith marriages, alleging the term is "manufactured" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to divide the country on communal lines. In a series of tweets, Ashok Gehlot said marriage is related to personal liberty and it would be unconstitutional to bring a law interfering in it. Digvijaya Singh on Love Jihad Row: 'Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's & Shahnawaz Hussain's Wives Are Hindus, Is This Also Love Jihad?'.

"Love Jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony. Marriage is a matter of personal liberty, bringing a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional and it will not stand in any court of law. Jihad has no place in love," Gehlot tweeted. He also slammed the BJP-ruled states for their announcement to bring legislation banning interfaith marriages. 'Ram Naam Satya' Journey: Inter-Faith Couples Worried Over Yogi Adityanath's 'Love Jihad' Remark.

"They are creating an environment in the nation where consenting adults would be at the mercy of state power. Marriage is a personal decision and they are putting curbs on it, which is like snatching away personal liberty," the Chief Minister said in another tweet. "It seems a ploy to disrupt communal harmony, fuel social conflict and disregard constitutional provisions like the state not discriminating against citizens on any ground," he added.

Ashok Gehlot Slams BJP Over 'Love Jihad' Row:

BJP Hits Back at Ashok Gehlot:

Gehlot's tweets did not go well with the BJP. Speaking to news agency ANI, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia said Gehlot is ignoring "sufferings of our daughters". "In our culture, marriage isn't just an individual choice, it also encompasses the approval of religion and society. The agenda of 'Love -Jihad' and sufferings of our daughters are clear to everyone, and to ignore it only shows his small thinking," Poonia opined.

