Bhopal, December 5: Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s question over authenticity of EVMs (electronic voting machine) has sparked a political controversy after the results of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Sunday gave a clear mandate to the BJP. Digvijaya Singh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, posted a message on his social media account mentioning over authenticity of the EVMs. He claimed “EVM machine fitted with chip can be hacked.” The Congress leader also said he has been opposing election through EVMs since 2003.

Singh posted the message on his social media account while responding to a media report of 2012 with headline -- ‘BJP blames EVMs for defeat’ -- shared by a journalist. Responding to that report, the Congress leader wrote, “Any Machine with a chip can be hacked.” He added, “I have opposed voting by EVM since 2003. Can we allow our Indian democracy to be controlled by professional hackers! This is the fundamental question which all political parties have to address. Hon ECI and Hon Supreme Court would you please defend our Indian Democracy?” ‘I Won’t Be Going to Delhi’: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Visit Chhindwara, Where BJP Lost All Seven Seats in Assembly Elections 2023

Singh’s social media post came two days after the Congress was decimated by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The Congress leader’s post is also likely to push for a debate over authenticity of the EVMs used for the elections. Digvijaya Singh has raised question on EVMs earlier too. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath raised doubt on ‘fairness of elections’ in Madhya Pradesh. After meeting with party’s candidates for introspection of defeat, Kamal Nath said some candidates did not get even 50 votes in their villages, which came as a surprise to him.

“Some former MLAs have complained they did not get even 50 votes in their village,” Kamal Nath said talking to the reporters, adding that, “Exit polls were made by those who knew the results of the Madhya Pradesh assembly election.” In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won 163 seats in the 230-member assembly. The Congress had to stay content with 66. The result flew in the face of exit poll projections that predicted a close fight. Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath Likely to Meet Mallikarjun Kharge Today, May Resign from Post, Say Sources

Asked about some Congress leaders alleging EVM hacking, Kamal Nath said, “It would not be right to come to a conclusion without holding discussions. I will talk to everyone first.” However, he expressed surprise at the poll results, stressing that the public mood was in the Congress' favour. “Even you know what the mood was. Why are you asking me? Ask the people,” he told reporters.

