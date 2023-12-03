Bhopal, December 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to retain power in Madhya Pradesh as the saffron party has crossed the halfway mark in the state. As per the Election Commission results till 4 pm, the BJP has won 10 seats and is leading on 156 seats in Madhya Pradesh. With the majority mark in Madhya Pradesh being 116, it seems the BJP will form government in the state again, with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to continue as CM. The Congress has won three seats and is leading on 60 seats.

As the counting of votes is underway, incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for holding numerous rallies in Madhya Pradesh before the elections. With all eyes on the BJP forming the government and retaining Madhya Pradesh, let's find out how the saffron party beat the anti-incumbency factor in the state. Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results: ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ Powers BJP To Sweep MP.

Ladli Behna Yojana:

The launch of "Ladli Behna Yojana" in Madhya Pradesh is one of the key factors that led the BJP to beat the anti-incumbency factor in the state. In the run-up to the elections, the Saffron Party attracted women voters through the implementation of the "Ladli Bahna Yojana" scheme. Under the scheme, financial assistance is provided to eligible women of Madhya Pradesh. Under the "Ladli Bahna Yojana" scheme, Rs 1,250 is transferred every month to eligible women from poor families in the state. "I had said BJP will get a comfortable majority and we are getting it, I give the whole credit to Ladli Behnas for this impressive performance," Chouhan said.

PM Narendra Modi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity is another factor that led the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to beat the resurgent Congress. In the run-up to the elections, PM Narendra Modi focused on Madhya Pradesh and undertook a number of rallies in the poll-bound state. Besides PM Modi's growing popularity, the BJP also fielded three central ministers, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste, to tackle the perceived anti-incumbency against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Assembly Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: BJP Likely To Retain Madhya Pradesh, Wrest Power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress Dominance in Telangana.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan:

The mass appeal of 64-year-old Shivraj Singh Chouhan also worked in the favour of the BJP. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is in the race to become a chief minister for the 5th time, is known for his down-to-earth image as an OBC leader.

Strong Organisational Set Up:

The Bharatiya Janata Party enjoys a solid organisational setup, which has always been proactive regarding elections. Grass-root level workers and leaders have led BJP's election campaign in Madhya Pradesh. Such is their organisation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the party's organisation in Madhya Pradesh as one of the best in the country. Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results: Ashwini Vaishnaw and Other BJP Leaders Exchange Hugs, Sweets as Party Heads Towards Victory in Vidhan Sabha Polls (Watch Video).

Kailash Vijayvargiya and Double Engine Government:

Another factor that led to the BJP beating the anti-incumbency factor is the double-engine government in the state and at the centre. Besides, the saffron party also fielded its national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, in this year's Vidhan Sabha polls. Vijayvargiya is a key strategist and crowd-puller. Such is his popularity that his supporters inked his name on their hands ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

The state of Madhya Pradesh went to poll in a single phase on November 17.

