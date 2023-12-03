03 Dec, 07:41 (IST) Who Is Winning Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Polls? Counting of Votes Begins Shortly The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh election 2023 results is set to begin shortly. While the exit polls predicted another win for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is hopeful of coming back to power. Stay here with us to get live news updates on counting of votes, trends, leading and trailing candidates and the final Madhya Pradesh assembly elections results 2023.

Bhopal, December 3: The wait for the Madhya Pradesh election 2023 results is almost over, as the counting of votes will be done today. Madhya Pradesh has 230 assembly seats, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a straight fight with its arch-rival, the Congress. Seen as a semi-final to the Lok Sabha Election 2024, Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023 holds significant value. The battle for Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 raged in the final days of campaigning, with PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Amit Shah, and others holding public rallies. We at LatestLY bring you live news updates on the Madhya Pradesh election 2023 results.

On Thursday, November 30, several news channels aired Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 for the November 17 Assembly Election. The exit polls were conducted by survey agencies for their respective partner news channels to gauge the likely result of the election. Several of these surveys gave the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) an edge, saying it could retain the state with a great majority. While some said Congress may make a comeback similar to 2018. Meanwhile, the question "Who Will Win Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023?" will be answered by this evening.

The single-phased elections in Madhya Pradesh concluded on 17 November 2023. The number of electorates in Madhya Pradesh is 5,60,50,925, of which 2,88,25,607 are males, 2,72,33,945 are females, and 1,373 are of the third gender, reported PTI. The voter turnout in the Madhya Pradesh elections 2023 was 77.15 per cent. Over 2,533 candidates competed for 230 assembly seats in this MP Assembly Election.

Following the conclusion of the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023, the Indian National Congress (INC) came to power with Kamal Nath as the chief minister. But in March 2020, 22 INC MLAs, including Jyotiraditya Scinidia, quit the assembly and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kamal Nath stepped down as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, paving the way for BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had been the state's chief minister from 2005 to 2018.