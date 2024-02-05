Madhya Pradesh: I Will Fight the Lok Sabha Polls From Chhindwara, Not Kamal Nath, Says Son Nakul Nath (Watch Video)

Bhopal, February 5: The Congress is yet to finalise its candidates for the coming Lok Sabha election but the party's lone MP from Madhya Pradesh, Nakul Nath, on Monday said that he would be the candidate from Chhindwara constituency and not his father and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Addressing a gathering of party workers in Susar Assembly seat of Chhindwara, Nakul Nath said: "There have been rumours doing the round for the last few days that Kamal Nath will be contesting the Lok Sabha election. Let me make you all clear that I will be the candidate from Chhindwara constituency and not Kamal Nath." Kamal Nath To Not Contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Congress Leader Nakul Nath Says He Will Contest General Polls From Chhindwara (Watch Video)

He further added that his father and veteran Congress leader will be supervising the election preparation. "People of Chhindwara have been showing their love for my father for last 40 years, and I believe that strong bonding between you (people) and the Nath family will remain forever." He also noted that Chhindwara has been the only district where the Congress won all seven assembly seats the election held in November last year. The Congress had won all seven assembly seats of Chhindwara in 2018 also. Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath Sends Papers With Lord Ram Written 4.31 Crore Times to Ayodhya (See Pics)

    Bhopal, February 5: The Congress is yet to finalise its candidates for the coming Lok Sabha election but the party's lone MP from Madhya Pradesh, Nakul Nath, on Monday said that he would be the candidate from Chhindwara constituency and not his father and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Addressing a gathering of party workers in Susar Assembly seat of Chhindwara, Nakul Nath said: "There have been rumours doing the round for the last few days that Kamal Nath will be contesting the Lok Sabha election. Let me make you all clear that I will be the candidate from Chhindwara constituency and not Kamal Nath." Kamal Nath To Not Contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Congress Leader Nakul Nath Says He Will Contest General Polls From Chhindwara (Watch Video)

    He further added that his father and veteran Congress leader will be supervising the election preparation. "People of Chhindwara have been showing their love for my father for last 40 years, and I believe that strong bonding between you (people) and the Nath family will remain forever." He also noted that Chhindwara has been the only district where the Congress won all seven assembly seats the election held in November last year. The Congress had won all seven assembly seats of Chhindwara in 2018 also. Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath Sends Papers With Lord Ram Written 4.31 Crore Times to Ayodhya (See Pics)

    'I Will Contest the Election'

     

    Nakul Nath's statement came a day after his fatherhas said that the party would decide candidates. Nakul Nath, 49, a graduate from Boston University, was elected as MP from Chhindwara in 2019, and is said to be the richest MP in the 17th Lok Sabha with assets worth Rs. 660 crore. Kamal Nath was elected as a MP for nine times from his bastion Chhindwara. Even during the state Assembly election, Kamal Nath has presented his home district as a model of development in Madhya Pradesh.

