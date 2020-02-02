Madipur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Madipur Vidhan Sabha Seat (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, February 2: Voting in the Madipur Vidhan Sabha constituency will be held on February 8. The current sitting MLA of the Madipur (SC) Assembly Constituency is Girish Soni of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In the 2015, Soni emerged victorious by winning 57.24 percent of the votes. The Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will be held on February 8. The counting of votes and results will be done on February 11. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

In the run up for the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Madipur constituency are Girish Soni of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kailash Sankhla of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jai Prakash Panwar of the Indian National Congress. Delhi is set to witness a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the upcoming polls due this month. According to details by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the total population of Delhi is 20,143,686. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

In Delhi, the smallest constituency in terms of area is Ballimaran while the largest constituency is Narela. According to details available, the smallest constituency in terms of voters is Chandni Chowk with 1,25,684 voters while the largest is 4,23,682 voters. In the age group of 18-25 years, there are 17,34,565 voters, in the age group 25-40 years, there are 62,36,046 voters, in the age group of 40 to 60, the total number of voters are 49,62,823 while there are 18,52,948 voters above 60 years of age.

In the last election held in Delhi in 2015, the AAP emerged victorious by winning 67 seats out of the 70 seats. The BJP came a distant second with 3 seats, while the Congress and the RJD drew a blank.