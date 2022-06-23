Mumbai, June 23: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shine on Thursday took to Twitter and shared a letter written by one of the Sena MLAs to CM Uddhav Thackeray. The letter written by MLA Sanjay Shirsat, who has also joined the Eknath Shinde camp said that the Chief Minister's house was inaccessible.

In his letter dated June 22, Shirsat said that Eknath Shinde went against the party after several Sena MLAs persuaded him to do so. He also said that since the chief minister never visited 'Mantralaya', there was no prospect of going there. Maharashtra Political Crisis: Poster of Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar Smeared With Ink, Word 'Traitor' Written on It in Mumbai.

Shirshat, an MLA from the Aurangabad (West) Assembly seat also alleged that despite the Shiv Sena being in power and having its own chief minister, Thackeray's close aides never granted the MLAs access to the CM's official mansion.

Check tweet:

Interestingly, Eknath Shinde shared the letter on his Twitter account and said that most of the Sena MLAs shared similar views.

Here are some of the key points from the letter:

Despite having a Shiv Sena CM in the state the party MLAs didn't get the opportunity to visit Varsha Bungalow (CM's residence).

People around the CM used to decide if we can meet him or not. We felt we were insulted.

CM never used to be in the Secretariat, instead, he used to be in Matoshree (Thackeray residence).

We used to call people around the CM but they never used to attend our calls.

We were fed up with all these things & persuaded Eknath Shinde to take this step.

While we weren't able to meet the CM, people from our 'real opposition'-- the Congress & the NCP used to get opportunities to meet him & even funds were given to them related to work in their constituencies.

MLAs were called & were stopped from going to Ayodhya during Aaditya Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya.

Shirsat also added that Shinde heard their grievances and opened doors so that the MLA's problems come to the forefront.

