Mumbai, June 27: The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra seems to have taken the legal route after Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde approached the Supreme Court challenging the disqualification notices issued by Narhari Zirwal, Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly to rebel MLAs. Meanwhile, a vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala will hear the matter today.

As the Maharashtra political crisis enters the sixth day, here are all the latest developments:

Its Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav Thackeray

According to reports, senior council Harish Salve will represent the Eknath Shinde camp in Supreme Court. On the other hand, senior council Kapil Sibal and Abhisekh Manu Singhvi will represent Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. In a tweet, Singhvi said that he was happy to appear for Shiv Sena headed by Uddhav Thackeray and its office bearers.

Check tweets:

Senior council Harish will represent Eknath Shinde camp in Supreme Court while another Sr council Kapil Sibal & Abhisekh Manu Singhvi will represent Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow. — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 26, 2022

Learnt that two writs filed today by #Shinde group listed tomm in #sc for hearing in vacation bench! Happy to appear for #shivSena headed by #uddhavji and its office bearers. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) June 26, 2022

Eknath Shide speaks to MNS chief Raj Thackeray

On Monday, Eknath Shinde Shinde spoke to MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the phone twice. Shinde spoke to Thackeray about the recent political situation in Maharashtra and enquired about his health, an MNS leader said,

Check tweet:

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shide spoke to MNS chief Raj Thackeray over phone twice. Shinde spoke to Thackeray about the recent political situation in Maharashtra and enquired about his health, an MNS leader confirmed — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

Eknath Shinde approaches Supreme Court

Shinde approached the Supreme Court challenging the disqualification notices issued by Narhari Zirwal, Deputy Speaker

of the State Assembly to rebel MLAs. The Supreme Court will hear the matter today.

Check tweet:

Supreme Court to hear the matter tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VHiP1bUqK1 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 26, 2022

#MiShivSainik says Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that in order to fight for Balasaheb’s Hindutva ideology, we are ready to lay down our lives.

Check tweet:

Shiv Sena's Senior Counsel

Advocate Devdutta Kamat, Shiv Sena's Senior Counsel on Sunday said that the concept of 2-3rd (to surpass anti-defection law) applies only if there is a merger. "Until the MLAs don't merge with another party, disqualification applies," he said.

Check tweet:

The concept of 2-3rd (to surpass anti-defection law) apply only if there is a merger. Until the MLAs don't merge with another party, disqualification applies. Till today there's no merger, they have voluntarily given up membership: Adv Devdutta Kamat, Shiv Sena's Senior Counsel pic.twitter.com/lGRlhFazDq — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

The Shiv Sena continued to take a dig at the rebel MLAs. Maharashtra Minster Aaditya Thackeray said that traitors will not be taken back into the party, while Sanjay Raut called the rebel lawmakers "living corpses". It is to be seen as to what course of action unfolds in Maharashtra amid the political instability in the state.

