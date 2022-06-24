A poster put up in Thane in support of Eknath Shinde. Credits: Twitter

Mumbai, June 24: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, a poster war has broken out between the loyal Shiv Sena supporters and those supporting rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

On Wednesday, after CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray made an emotional appeal during a Facebook live, several posters came up in Palghar, Dahanu, Talasari, and Thane in support of Shinde. Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates.

According to sources, after Shinde was ousted as the party's legislative party leader, the rebel MLAs hit back by passing a resolution stating that the 58-year-old Sena leader from Thane was the true party leader.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra | Posters put up in support of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde in Thane pic.twitter.com/6kgSemPh0a — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Posters come out in support of #EknathShinde in Thane sans #UddhavThackeray and #AadityaThackeray. Courtesy: BBC Marathi pic.twitter.com/HuLnZfVqva — Devendra Pai (@DevendraPai) June 23, 2022

Interestingly, the number of Eknath Shinde-led rebel MLAs has just increased after he claimed the support of 42 MLAs including independents. Reports also said that the numbers stacked in Shinde's camp is more than enough to circumvent the anti-defection law and seize control of the Sena.

Sena workers throw ink and eggs against rebel MLAs

#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis | Mumbai: Poster of Shiv Sen MLA Sada Sarvankar, who is currently camping in Guwahati with rebel party leader Eknath Shinde, smeared with ink, word 'traitor' written on the poster in his constituency in the city pic.twitter.com/8MhpPT8yob — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

#WATCH Shiv Sena supporters throw black ink and eggs at a poster showing a picture of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, also raise slogans against him, in Nashik pic.twitter.com/DUtKE2R2S5 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile, a poster of rebel MLA Sada Sarvankar was smeared with ink and the word traitor was written on it in his constituency in Mumbai. On Friday, Sena supporters threw black ink and eggs at a poster showing a picture of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde. They also raised slogans against him.

On Thursday evening, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the party is in touch with about 22 MLAs who are camping with Eknath Shinde. "If it comes to a floor test, MVA will win," he added.

