New Delhi, December 8: The Ethics Committee on Friday tabled the report against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over the charges of alleged cash for 'Parliament Questions' in the Lok Sabha. As soon as the House met again after the adjournment till noon, the Opposition members raised slogans against the government. The Trinamool Congress MPs raised slogans against the government and the BJP. They raised slogans like 'taanashahi band karo', 'Bharat ki beti ka apmaan nahi sahenge'.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair in the House, asked the Trinamool Congress members to sit as the report had only been tabled in the House. However, the Trinamool Congress members kept on raising slogans in the House. Following the ruckus, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 p.m. Moitra is facing the charge of alleged 'cash for Parliament questions'. Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case: TMC MP Should Get Chance To Speak in Her Defence, Says Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor (Watch Video)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had referred the complaint of BJP MP Nishiknat Dubey against Moitra to the Ethics Committee. On November 9, the Parliament’s Ethics Committee adopted the draft report against Moitra in connection with the charges of alleged ‘cash for Parliament questions’ and submitted it to the Lok Sabha Speaker with the panel’s recommendations. On November 2, Moitra along with the opposition MPs of the Committee stormed out of the meeting accusing the committee's chairperson Vinod Sonkar of asking her personal and unethical questions. Parliament Winter Session 2023: Govt Ready for Structured Debate; Speaker Will Decide on Ethics Panel Report on Mahua Moitra, Says Pralhad Joshi After All-Party Meeting (Watch Video)

The ethics committee is probing BJP MP Dubey's allegations that Moitra accepted cash and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha on businessman Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Hiranandani. On October 26, Dubey and advocate Dehadrai gave "oral evidence" to the panel against Moitra.

