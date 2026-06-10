Major Jolt to Mamata Banarjee: Saayoni Ghosh Backs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s Rebel TMC Faction, Says Report

The internal turmoil within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) appears to have intensified, with reports suggesting that Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh has extended support to the rebel faction led by senior party leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. The reported development comes amid growing dissent within the Mamata Banerjee-led party and follows a series of high-profile exits from its parliamentary ranks.

According to sources, Saayoni Ghosh contacted Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, expressed support for the dissident group and signed documents backing the faction. If confirmed, the move would represent another significant challenge for the party leadership as it attempts to contain one of the most serious internal rebellions in recent years. Who Is Sushmita Dev? TMC Rajya Sabha MP Quits, Deepening Mamata Banerjee’s Troubles.

Saayoni Ghosh Reportedly Backs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s Rebel TMC Faction

Big update Sayoni Ghosh is one of the signatories to join the Kakoli Dastidar block — 🦏 Payal M/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) June 10, 2026

Who Is Saayoni Ghosh?

Saayoni Ghosh is a first-time Lok Sabha MP from the Jadavpur constituency and one of the prominent younger faces of the Trinamool Congress. Before entering politics, she built a public profile as an actor and television personality in West Bengal.

She joined the Trinamool Congress and quickly emerged as an influential campaigner, particularly among younger voters. Her political stature within the party increased further when she was appointed chief of the party's women's wing, making her one of the key leaders in the organisation. Sukhendu Sekhar Roy Resigns: TMC MP Steps Down From Rajya Sabha and Trinamool Congress Amid Growing Internal Turmoil.

Reported Grievances Against Party Leadership

According to sources, Saayoni Ghosh believes she no longer has a political future within the Trinamool Congress.

People familiar with the matter said one of her primary concerns was the perceived lack of support from the party leadership during a period when she faced criticism and attacks during an election campaign. Sources claimed that she felt isolated and believed that senior leaders did not stand by her during the controversy.

She was also reportedly asked to shorten her campaign activities, a decision that allegedly added to her dissatisfaction with the party's handling of the situation. Neither Saayoni Ghosh nor the Trinamool Congress has publicly commented on these claims.

The reported move comes at a difficult time for the ruling West Bengal party. Earlier on Wednesday, former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev resigned from the Upper House, becoming the second senior parliamentary figure to leave within a week.

Her resignation followed the departure of former Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who quit both Parliament and the party after issuing a strongly worded criticism of the Trinamool Congress leadership. The successive exits have fueled speculation about growing unrest among party MPs and senior leaders.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Emerges as Rebel Leader

At the centre of the ongoing rebellion is Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who has emerged as the leading face of the dissident camp. Earlier this week, Kakoli reportedly claimed that nearly 20 Trinamool Congress MPs had sought to align with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a development that, if realised, could significantly alter the party's parliamentary strength.

While there has been no official confirmation of the number of MPs supporting the rebel bloc, the claim has intensified political speculation in West Bengal and New Delhi.

The reported support from Saayoni Ghosh, combined with recent resignations and growing dissatisfaction among some leaders, has added to the pressure on the Trinamool Congress leadership. As the party seeks to manage the fallout, political observers will closely watch whether additional MPs or leaders choose to align with the dissident faction in the coming days.

For now, the reported shift by one of the party's most visible young leaders has become the latest sign of the challenges confronting the Trinamool Congress as it navigates a period of internal uncertainty.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).