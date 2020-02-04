Mamata Banerjee Claims 'Over 100 Died Due to NRC in Assam'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo Credit: Facebook/Mamata Banerjee)

Kolkata, February 4: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that more than 100 people died because of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. She also stated that 31 or 32 died out of fear of NRC in West Bengal. The Trinamool Congress supremo also asked the people not to show Aadhaar card to innumerators.

Addressing a gathering in Nadia district, Banerjee said, "In Assam, more than 100 people died because of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). In West Bengal, 31 or 32 died out of fear of NRC." With the row over National Population Register gaining political momentum, she said, "Don't show them any documents, if they ask you to submit your Aadhar card or details about your family, don't give it to them, until and unless I tell you directly." 'NPR Will Not Segregate Doubtful Voters', Says Amit Shah in Parliament as Centre Makes Aadhaar Voluntary.

Apart from this, the West Bengal Chief Minister also attacked the Union government stating that Centre is trying to fool people with new tax regime. She raked up the issue of anti-citizenship protesters being shot and terrorised, allegedly by BJP.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday informed the parliament that the entire process of National Population Register in the parliament during the Question Hour. He informed the house that NPR will not segregate doubtful voters and the government would not collect any document during updation. Shah even stated that people can submit their Aadhaar details only if they want, as the provision has been made voluntary.