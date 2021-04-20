New Delhi, April 20: The health condition of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is stable, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today. Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) yesterday and tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Giving an update on Singh's health condition, Dr Harsh Vardhan said the former PM is receiving "best possible" treatment.

"Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery," Dr Vardhan tweeted. Dr Singh was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre with fever. He was diagnosed with COVID-19. Wishes pour in as the news of Dr Singh's hospitalisation spread.

Manmohan Singh Health Update:

Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji’s health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery. — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 20, 2021

Prior to hospitalisation, Dr Singh on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sending five suggestions to the government to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The former Prime Minister said that the government should publicise what are the firm orders for doses placed on different vaccine producers and accepted for delivery over the next six months and the government should indicate how this expected supply will be distributed across states based on a transparent formula.

"The central government could retain 10 per cent for distribution based on emergency needs, but other than that, states should have a clear signal of likely availability so that they can plan their roll out," he said. The veteran Congress leader also said that this is the time to invoke the compulsory licensing provisions in the law, so that a number of companies are able to produce the vaccines under a licence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2021 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).