Matia Mahal Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Matia Mahal Vidhan Sabha (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, February 1: Voting in the Matia Mahan Vidhan Sabha constituency will be held on February 8 amid tight security. The Matia Mahan seat is one of the largest constituencies in the national capital. In this constituency, the primary poll battle is believed to be in between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) due to a high concentration of Muslims voters. The Matia Mahan Vidhan Sabha constituency falls in the Central Delhi district and has a total of 1,15,944 voters. The Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will be held on February 8. The counting of votes and results will be done on February 11. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

In the upcoming polls in the national capital, Delhi is set to witness a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. According to details by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the total population of Delhi is 20,143,686. The AAP has fielded its candidate Shoaib Iqbal from the Matia Mahal seat. Iqbal had won every election between 1993 and 2015 fighting on different symbols. The Congress has given its ticket to Mirza Javed Ali from this seat while the BJP fielded Ravinder Gupta from this seat. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

In Delhi, the smallest constituency in terms of area is Ballimaran while the largest constituency is Narela. According to details available, the smallest constituency in terms of voters is Chandni Chowk with 1,25,684 voters while the largest is 4,23,682 voters. In the age group of 18-25 years, there are 17,34,565 voters, in the age group 25-40 years, there are 62,36,046 voters, in the age group of 40 to 60, the total number of voters are 49,62,823 while there are 18,52,948 voters above 60 years of age.

In the last election held in Delhi in 2015, the AAP emerged victorious by winning 67 seats out of the 70 seats. The BJP came a distant second with 3 seats, while the Congress and the RJD drew a blank.