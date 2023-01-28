Mumbai, January 28: The Election Commission on January 18 announced the poll schedule for Assembly Elections 2023 in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. Voting for the assembly elections in Tripura will be held on February 16 while Nagaland and Meghalaya will go to poll on February 27. The election results of all three states, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will be declared together on March 2.

It must be noted that the term of Legislative Assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura will expire on March 12, March 15 and March 22 respectively. Elections for the Meghalaya state assembly, which consists of 60 seats will be held in a single phase. At present, Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) has 20 seats in the 60 seat assembly. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: From Polling to Results and Electrical Fight Between Left Front and BJP, Know Key Facts About State Polls Held in 2018.

As per report, the National People's Party is likely to retain power once again. This time, Conrad Sangma-led party is expected to form majority without any alliance. After the 2018 assembly election results, the NPP had formed government with the help of BJP and other allies. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was the opposition although Congress had won 21 seats but failed to cross the majority mark.

Seats Won by Each Party in 2018 Meghalaya Assembly Election:

Party Seats National People’s Party 20 Congress 21 United Democratic Party 8

Result of Meghalaya Assembly Election 2018:

In the 2018 assembly election that took place in Meghalaya, Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 21 seats, however, they failed to cross the majority mark. National People’s Party which won 20 seats, went on to form government in the state with the help of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which won 2 seats and help from other allies. Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases List of 55 Candidates For Upcoming State Polls, Check Names Here.

Back then, the incumbent Congress government, which was led by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, failed to retain power even after wining the most number of seats. While in the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly Election the BJP supported NPP to form a government, it is to be seen whether the saffron party emulates its Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 success in the state or no

