'Misogynistic Remarks Within Parliament': Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Demands Lok Sabha Expulsion of Kalyan Banerjee

Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has written a fresh letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding the immediate expulsion of fellow MP Kalyan Banerjee. In her communication, Ghosh Dastidar accused Banerjee of repeated verbal abuse, misconduct, and misogynistic remarks within the parliament premises.

The complaint follows an initial letter sent to the Speaker on May 28, where the Barasat MP first flagged the alleged misbehavior. In her latest follow-up, she alleged that Banerjee's actions represent a continuous pattern of personal attacks, intimidation, and disrespectful language directed at her and other women parliamentarians during house proceedings. She argued that such conduct violates Rules 349 and 352 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, which mandate the maintenance of parliamentary decorum. What Ultimatum Did Kalyan Banerjee Give Mamata Banerjee Amid the TMC Crisis? (Watch Video).

This legal escalation comes amid significant political shifting within the Trinamool Congress. Just a day prior to the latest letter, Ghosh Dastidar and 19 other rebel TMC Lok Sabha MPs met Speaker Om Birla to formally announce their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a move aimed at establishing a separate bloc and avoiding disqualification under the anti-defection law. Who Is Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar? All You Need To Know As Kalyan Banerjee Replaces Her As TMC Chief Whip in Lok Sabha.

Kalyan Banerjee, the MP representing Serampore, has categorically dismissed the allegations, labeling them as fabricated and politically motivated. Questioning the timing of the complaint, Banerjee stated that the charges were raised as an afterthought to target him politically following the internal party split.

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