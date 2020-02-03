Model Town Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Image used for illustration purpose

New Delhi, February 3: Model Town is one of the key constituencies in the battle for Delhi, as it features the candidature of firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra. A former MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mishra had joined hands with the BJP in 2018. The fate of Mishra, along with other candidates in Delhi assembly elections 2020, would be decided on February 8 when the polls will be held in all 70 constituencies. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Dates: Check Full EC Schedule Here.

Model Town, as well as most other constituencies of Delhi, witnesses a three-cornered battle between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. The prospects of the grand old party are bleak, as most among the pollsters have called the electoral battle a direct contest between the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and its saffron rivals.

While Mishra is the BJP candidate from Model Town constituency, the Congress issued the ticket to Akansha Ola. From the AAP, the contestant from the constituency is Akhilesh Patil Tripathi -- who is also the sitting MLA from the seat. He had won Model Town on the AAP ticket in the 2015 Delhi polls.

In the last assembly elections, the AAP had stormed to power in Delhi with an unprecedented mandate. The Kejriwal-led party won 67 out of the 70 seats, whereas, the BJP was restricted to three constituencies. The Congress, which was ruling party for 15 consecutive years between 1998 to 2013, ended up drawing a blank.