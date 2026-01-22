Mumbai, January 22: Following the recent Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, a lottery draw conducted by the Urban Development Department on Thursday, January 22, confirmed that the Mayor's post is reserved for the "Open Women" category. Of the 227 total seats, 121 women were elected as corporators, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and both factions of the Shiv Sena leading the surge. The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, has sent 47 women to the corporation, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena (Shinde) followed with 34 and 17 women respectively. Below if the full list of women corporators from the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde).

The 2026 election results, declared on January 16, confirmed a majority for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. However, the standout statistic remains the dominance of women across the political spectrum. While 114 seats were legally reserved for women (including SC, ST, and OBC categories), several women successfully contested and won from "General" (Open) seats, pushing the total female count to 121.

The BJP's female roster includes several prominent faces such as former Mayor Alka Kerkar and Hetal Gala. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) retained its stronghold in traditional Marathi heartlands with veteran leaders like former Mayor Kishori Pednekar securing decisive wins.

List of Women Corporators (BJP and Shiv Sena-Shinde)

The following table highlights prominent women corporators elected to the BMC in 2026. Note that "Reserved" refers to seats specifically set aside for women or specific castes, while "General" refers to seats where women defeated both male and female opponents in open competition.

Ward No. Name of Corporator Party Seat Category 1 Rekha Ram Yadav Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved 2 Tejaswi Ghosalkar BJP General 8 Yogita Patil BJP Reserved 11 Dr. Aditi Khursange Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved 13 Rani Dwivedi-Nighot BJP Reserved 14 Seema Kiran Shinde BJP Reserved 15 Jigna Shah BJP Reserved 16 Shweta Korgaonkar BJP Reserved 17 Dr. Shilpa Sangore BJP Reserved 18 Sandhya Doshi Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved 19 Dakshata Kavthankar BJP Reserved 21 Leena Deherkar BJP Reserved 24 Swati Jaiswal BJP Reserved 25 Nisha Bangera BJP Reserved 27 Neelam Gurav BJP Reserved 31 Manisha Yadav BJP Reserved 42 Dhanashree Bharadkar Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved 44 Sangeeta Sharma BJP Reserved 46 Yogita Koli BJP Reserved 51 Varsha Tembvalkar Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved 52 Priti Satam BJP Reserved 57 Shrikala Pille BJP Reserved 60 Saylee Kulkarni BJP Reserved 69 Sudha Singh BJP Reserved 71 Sunita Makvani BJP Reserved 72 Mamta Yadav BJP Reserved 78 Sofi Abdul Jabbar Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved 80 Disha Yadav BJP Reserved 81 Kesarben Murji Patel BJP Reserved 82 Ameen Jagdeshwari BJP Reserved 84 Anjali Samant BJP Reserved 98 Alka Kerkar BJP Reserved 100 Swapna Mhatre BJP Reserved 103 Hetal Gala BJP General 105 Anita Vaiti BJP Reserved 108 Deepika Ghag BJP Reserved 112 Sakshi Dalvi BJP Reserved 116 Jagruti Patil BJP Reserved 126 Archana Bhalerao BJP Reserved 129 Ashwini Matekar BJP Reserved 131 Rakhi Jadhav BJP Reserved 132 Ritu Tavde BJP Reserved 133 Nirmiti Kanade Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved 142 Apeksha Khandekar Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved 146 Samruddhi Kate Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved 147 Pragya Sadafule Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved 148 Anjali Naik Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved 149 Sushma Sawant BJP Reserved 151 Kashish Phulwariya BJP Reserved 152 Asha Marathe BJP Reserved 156 Ashwini Matekar Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved 160 Kiran Landge Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved 163 Shaila Lande Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved 166 Minal Sanjay Turde Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved 172 Rajeshri Shirvadkar BJP Reserved 173 Shilpa Keluskar BJP Reserved 174 Sakshi Kanojia BJP Reserved 176 Rekha Yadav BJP Reserved 180 Trushna Vishvasrao Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved 190 Sheetal Gambhir BJP Reserved 209 Yamini Jadhav Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved 218 Snehal Tendulkar BJP Reserved 222 Rita Makvana BJP Reserved 227 Gaoravi Shivalkar-Narwekar BJP Reserved

Key Candidates for BMC Mayor Election 2026

The 2026 Mayoral race is expected to be a tight contest of political merit. While Tejaswi Ghosalkar and Hetal Gala have the advantage of winning in the "General" category, seasoned leaders like Alka Kerkar and Yamini Jadhav bring years of administrative experience. The final decision rests on the power-sharing negotiations between the BJP and the Shinde-led Sena, as they seek to appoint a face that represents Mumbai's diverse demographic.

Power Dynamics and the Mayoral Race

Despite the high number of women elected, the focus has shifted to the formation of the civic government. With 89 seats, the BJP has asserted its claim to the Mayor’s post. Senior party leaders have stated that as the largest party in the Mahayuti alliance, the "logical" choice for Mayor should come from their ranks.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, will lead the opposition with 65 seats. The party has already elected Kishori Pednekar as the leader of its municipal party, signaling that experienced female voices will remain at the forefront of the city's debates on public health, infrastructure, and sanitation.

BMC Election Result 2026

Alliance Political Party Seats Won Mahayuti Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 89 Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) 29 Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) 3 Maha Vikas Aghadi (Didn't Contest Together) Shiv Sena (UBT) 65 Congress 24 NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) 1 Others All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) 8 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) 6 Samajwadi Party (SP) 2 Independents / Others 0 Total 227

The BMC had been without an elected body since 2022 due to delimitation and legal delays. The 2026 polls were the first major test for the Shiv Sena factions after the 2022 split. The high turnout among female voters and the increased number of women in the "General" category suggest a growing trend of gender-inclusive leadership in Mumbai's local governance.

