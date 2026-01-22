Mumbai, January 22: Following the recent Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, a lottery draw conducted by the Urban Development Department on Thursday, January 22, confirmed that the Mayor's post is reserved for the "Open Women" category. Of the 227 total seats, 121 women were elected as corporators, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and both factions of the Shiv Sena leading the surge. The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, has sent 47 women to the corporation, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena (Shinde) followed with 34 and 17 women respectively. Below if the full list of women corporators from the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde).

The 2026 election results, declared on January 16, confirmed a majority for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. However, the standout statistic remains the dominance of women across the political spectrum. While 114 seats were legally reserved for women (including SC, ST, and OBC categories), several women successfully contested and won from "General" (Open) seats, pushing the total female count to 121.

The BJP’s female roster includes several prominent faces such as former Mayor Alka Kerkar and Hetal Gala. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) retained its stronghold in traditional Marathi heartlands with veteran leaders like former Mayor Kishori Pednekar securing decisive wins. BMC Elections Results 2026: BJP-Led Mahayuti Ends 30-Year Sena Dominance in Mumbai, Check Party-Wise Seat Numbers.

List of Women Corporators (BJP and Shiv Sena-Shinde)

The following table highlights prominent women corporators elected to the BMC in 2026. Note that "Reserved" refers to seats specifically set aside for women or specific castes, while "General" refers to seats where women defeated both male and female opponents in open competition.

Ward No. Name of Corporator Party Seat Category
1 Rekha Ram Yadav Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved
2 Tejaswi Ghosalkar BJP General
8 Yogita Patil BJP Reserved
11 Dr. Aditi Khursange Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved
13 Rani Dwivedi-Nighot BJP Reserved
14 Seema Kiran Shinde BJP Reserved
15 Jigna Shah BJP Reserved
16 Shweta Korgaonkar BJP Reserved
17 Dr. Shilpa Sangore BJP Reserved
18 Sandhya Doshi Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved
19 Dakshata Kavthankar BJP Reserved
21 Leena Deherkar BJP Reserved
24 Swati Jaiswal BJP Reserved
25 Nisha Bangera BJP Reserved
27 Neelam Gurav BJP Reserved
31 Manisha Yadav BJP Reserved
42 Dhanashree Bharadkar Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved
44 Sangeeta Sharma BJP Reserved
46 Yogita Koli BJP Reserved
51 Varsha Tembvalkar Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved
52 Priti Satam BJP Reserved
57 Shrikala Pille BJP Reserved
60 Saylee Kulkarni BJP Reserved
69 Sudha Singh BJP Reserved
71 Sunita Makvani BJP Reserved
72 Mamta Yadav BJP Reserved
78 Sofi Abdul Jabbar Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved
80 Disha Yadav BJP Reserved
81 Kesarben Murji Patel BJP Reserved
82 Ameen Jagdeshwari BJP Reserved
84 Anjali Samant BJP Reserved
98 Alka Kerkar BJP Reserved
100 Swapna Mhatre BJP Reserved
103 Hetal Gala BJP General
105 Anita Vaiti BJP Reserved
108 Deepika Ghag BJP Reserved
112 Sakshi Dalvi BJP Reserved
116 Jagruti Patil BJP Reserved
126 Archana Bhalerao BJP Reserved
129 Ashwini Matekar BJP Reserved
131 Rakhi Jadhav BJP Reserved
132 Ritu Tavde BJP Reserved
133 Nirmiti Kanade Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved
142 Apeksha Khandekar Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved
146 Samruddhi Kate Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved
147 Pragya Sadafule Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved
148 Anjali Naik Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved
149 Sushma Sawant BJP Reserved
151 Kashish Phulwariya BJP Reserved
152 Asha Marathe BJP Reserved
156 Ashwini Matekar Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved
160 Kiran Landge Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved
163 Shaila Lande Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved
166 Minal Sanjay Turde Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved
172 Rajeshri Shirvadkar BJP Reserved
173 Shilpa Keluskar BJP Reserved
174 Sakshi Kanojia BJP Reserved
176 Rekha Yadav BJP Reserved
180 Trushna Vishvasrao Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved
190 Sheetal Gambhir BJP Reserved
209 Yamini Jadhav Shiv Sena (Shinde) Reserved
218 Snehal Tendulkar BJP Reserved
222 Rita Makvana BJP Reserved
227 Gaoravi Shivalkar-Narwekar BJP Reserved

Key Candidates for BMC Mayor Election 2026

The 2026 Mayoral race is expected to be a tight contest of political merit. While Tejaswi Ghosalkar and Hetal Gala have the advantage of winning in the "General" category, seasoned leaders like Alka Kerkar and Yamini Jadhav bring years of administrative experience. The final decision rests on the power-sharing negotiations between the BJP and the Shinde-led Sena, as they seek to appoint a face that represents Mumbai’s diverse demographic. BMC Election Results 2026: Mumbai Polls Jolt Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde; Dynasty Factor, Weak Local Connect Blamed for Poor Show.

Power Dynamics and the Mayoral Race

Despite the high number of women elected, the focus has shifted to the formation of the civic government. With 89 seats, the BJP has asserted its claim to the Mayor’s post. Senior party leaders have stated that as the largest party in the Mahayuti alliance, the "logical" choice for Mayor should come from their ranks.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, will lead the opposition with 65 seats. The party has already elected Kishori Pednekar as the leader of its municipal party, signaling that experienced female voices will remain at the forefront of the city's debates on public health, infrastructure, and sanitation.

BMC Election Result 2026

Alliance Political Party Seats Won
Mahayuti Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 89
Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) 29
Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) 3
Maha Vikas Aghadi (Didn't Contest Together) Shiv Sena (UBT) 65
Congress 24
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) 1
Others All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) 8
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) 6
Samajwadi Party (SP) 2
Independents / Others 0
Total 227

The BMC had been without an elected body since 2022 due to delimitation and legal delays. The 2026 polls were the first major test for the Shiv Sena factions after the 2022 split. The high turnout among female voters and the increased number of women in the "General" category suggest a growing trend of gender-inclusive leadership in Mumbai's local governance.

