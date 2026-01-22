Mumbai, January 22: Following the recent Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, a lottery draw conducted by the Urban Development Department on Thursday, January 22, confirmed that the Mayor's post is reserved for the "Open Women" category. Of the 227 total seats, 121 women were elected as corporators, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and both factions of the Shiv Sena leading the surge. The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, has sent 47 women to the corporation, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena (Shinde) followed with 34 and 17 women respectively. Below if the full list of women corporators from the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde).
The 2026 election results, declared on January 16, confirmed a majority for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. However, the standout statistic remains the dominance of women across the political spectrum. While 114 seats were legally reserved for women (including SC, ST, and OBC categories), several women successfully contested and won from "General" (Open) seats, pushing the total female count to 121.
The BJP’s female roster includes several prominent faces such as former Mayor Alka Kerkar and Hetal Gala. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) retained its stronghold in traditional Marathi heartlands with veteran leaders like former Mayor Kishori Pednekar securing decisive wins. BMC Elections Results 2026: BJP-Led Mahayuti Ends 30-Year Sena Dominance in Mumbai, Check Party-Wise Seat Numbers.
List of Women Corporators (BJP and Shiv Sena-Shinde)
The following table highlights prominent women corporators elected to the BMC in 2026. Note that "Reserved" refers to seats specifically set aside for women or specific castes, while "General" refers to seats where women defeated both male and female opponents in open competition.
|Ward No.
|Name of Corporator
|Party
|Seat Category
|1
|Rekha Ram Yadav
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Reserved
|2
|Tejaswi Ghosalkar
|BJP
|General
|8
|Yogita Patil
|BJP
|Reserved
|11
|Dr. Aditi Khursange
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Reserved
|13
|Rani Dwivedi-Nighot
|BJP
|Reserved
|14
|Seema Kiran Shinde
|BJP
|Reserved
|15
|Jigna Shah
|BJP
|Reserved
|16
|Shweta Korgaonkar
|BJP
|Reserved
|17
|Dr. Shilpa Sangore
|BJP
|Reserved
|18
|Sandhya Doshi
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Reserved
|19
|Dakshata Kavthankar
|BJP
|Reserved
|21
|Leena Deherkar
|BJP
|Reserved
|24
|Swati Jaiswal
|BJP
|Reserved
|25
|Nisha Bangera
|BJP
|Reserved
|27
|Neelam Gurav
|BJP
|Reserved
|31
|Manisha Yadav
|BJP
|Reserved
|42
|Dhanashree Bharadkar
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Reserved
|44
|Sangeeta Sharma
|BJP
|Reserved
|46
|Yogita Koli
|BJP
|Reserved
|51
|Varsha Tembvalkar
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Reserved
|52
|Priti Satam
|BJP
|Reserved
|57
|Shrikala Pille
|BJP
|Reserved
|60
|Saylee Kulkarni
|BJP
|Reserved
|69
|Sudha Singh
|BJP
|Reserved
|71
|Sunita Makvani
|BJP
|Reserved
|72
|Mamta Yadav
|BJP
|Reserved
|78
|Sofi Abdul Jabbar
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Reserved
|80
|Disha Yadav
|BJP
|Reserved
|81
|Kesarben Murji Patel
|BJP
|Reserved
|82
|Ameen Jagdeshwari
|BJP
|Reserved
|84
|Anjali Samant
|BJP
|Reserved
|98
|Alka Kerkar
|BJP
|Reserved
|100
|Swapna Mhatre
|BJP
|Reserved
|103
|Hetal Gala
|BJP
|General
|105
|Anita Vaiti
|BJP
|Reserved
|108
|Deepika Ghag
|BJP
|Reserved
|112
|Sakshi Dalvi
|BJP
|Reserved
|116
|Jagruti Patil
|BJP
|Reserved
|126
|Archana Bhalerao
|BJP
|Reserved
|129
|Ashwini Matekar
|BJP
|Reserved
|131
|Rakhi Jadhav
|BJP
|Reserved
|132
|Ritu Tavde
|BJP
|Reserved
|133
|Nirmiti Kanade
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Reserved
|142
|Apeksha Khandekar
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Reserved
|146
|Samruddhi Kate
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Reserved
|147
|Pragya Sadafule
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Reserved
|148
|Anjali Naik
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Reserved
|149
|Sushma Sawant
|BJP
|Reserved
|151
|Kashish Phulwariya
|BJP
|Reserved
|152
|Asha Marathe
|BJP
|Reserved
|156
|Ashwini Matekar
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Reserved
|160
|Kiran Landge
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Reserved
|163
|Shaila Lande
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Reserved
|166
|Minal Sanjay Turde
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Reserved
|172
|Rajeshri Shirvadkar
|BJP
|Reserved
|173
|Shilpa Keluskar
|BJP
|Reserved
|174
|Sakshi Kanojia
|BJP
|Reserved
|176
|Rekha Yadav
|BJP
|Reserved
|180
|Trushna Vishvasrao
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Reserved
|190
|Sheetal Gambhir
|BJP
|Reserved
|209
|Yamini Jadhav
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Reserved
|218
|Snehal Tendulkar
|BJP
|Reserved
|222
|Rita Makvana
|BJP
|Reserved
|227
|Gaoravi Shivalkar-Narwekar
|BJP
|Reserved
Key Candidates for BMC Mayor Election 2026
The 2026 Mayoral race is expected to be a tight contest of political merit. While Tejaswi Ghosalkar and Hetal Gala have the advantage of winning in the "General" category, seasoned leaders like Alka Kerkar and Yamini Jadhav bring years of administrative experience. The final decision rests on the power-sharing negotiations between the BJP and the Shinde-led Sena, as they seek to appoint a face that represents Mumbai’s diverse demographic. BMC Election Results 2026: Mumbai Polls Jolt Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde; Dynasty Factor, Weak Local Connect Blamed for Poor Show.
Power Dynamics and the Mayoral Race
Despite the high number of women elected, the focus has shifted to the formation of the civic government. With 89 seats, the BJP has asserted its claim to the Mayor’s post. Senior party leaders have stated that as the largest party in the Mahayuti alliance, the "logical" choice for Mayor should come from their ranks.
The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, will lead the opposition with 65 seats. The party has already elected Kishori Pednekar as the leader of its municipal party, signaling that experienced female voices will remain at the forefront of the city's debates on public health, infrastructure, and sanitation.
BMC Election Result 2026
|Alliance
|Political Party
|Seats Won
|Mahayuti
|Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|89
|Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)
|29
|Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)
|3
|Maha Vikas Aghadi (Didn't Contest Together)
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|65
|Congress
|24
|NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)
|1
|Others
|All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)
|8
|Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)
|6
|Samajwadi Party (SP)
|2
|Independents / Others
|0
|Total
|227
The BMC had been without an elected body since 2022 due to delimitation and legal delays. The 2026 polls were the first major test for the Shiv Sena factions after the 2022 split. The high turnout among female voters and the increased number of women in the "General" category suggest a growing trend of gender-inclusive leadership in Mumbai's local governance.
