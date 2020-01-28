Mundka Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Mundka Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, January 28: The Mundka Vidhan Sabha seat, one of 70 assembly seats in Delhi, will go to polls on February 8. In Mundka assembly constituency, a triangular electoral contest will be seen between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The AAP replaced its sitting MLA Sukhvir Singh and fielded Dharampal Lakra. The BJP fielded Azad Singh who suffered a defeat in the 2015 elections. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The Congress declared Naresh Kumar as its candidate. The notification for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 was issued on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24. Polling will be held on February 8. Counting of votes will take place on February 11 and results will be announced on the same day. Bawana Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP swept 67 of the 70 assembly seats in the 2015 Delhi assembly elections. The BJP came a distant second with three seats, while the Congress drew a blank. Five years after, the AAP has emerged as a formidable force against the BJP and the Congress.

According to a survey by IANS-Cvoter, over 50 per cent respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with Arvind Kejriwal's performance as Chief Minister. Last month, an internal survey of the BJP predicted a huge victory for the saffron party in the 2020 Delhi assembly elections.