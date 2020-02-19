Mystery Letter Seeks BS Yediyurappa's Exit as Karnataka CM, BJP Denies Rift

CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, February 19: An anonymous letter questioning the capabilities of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made headlines in media in which a section of the party demanded him to retire and urged for a change in leadership in the state. According to reports, an unsigned and anonymous letter, asked Yediyurappa to become a 'guide' for the party and not the leader of the southern state citing his age and health.

The letter, which has been penned by those claiming to be Yediyurappa’s supporters, urged him to become a ‘margadarshak’ and not be in active electoral politics. The letter adds that he could be given a Governor's post and use his experience. According to a report by NDTV, the letter, which went viral on social media, accuses him of favouring his family members and not allowing anybody else to grow. BS Yediyurappa Threatens to Quit as Karnataka CM After Argument With Panchamasali Mutt Seer Vachananda Swami.

The report adds that the letter surfaced in media after a meeting that was held among many MLAs at the home of former chief minister, Jagadish Shettar. However, the BJP leaders in the state denied any sort of rift in the party. Shettar met Yediyurappa ahead of the day's Assembly session on Tuesday after which the row gained momentum. However, Shettar denied that the meeting was for Yediyurappa and said it was a work-related meet.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayana said there was no secret meeting and there is no question of dissent in the party. Narayana said our leader is only Yediyurappaji and ensured that everything was normal and good.

Earlier this month, former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy had said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government is not stable and it can fall at any moment. "Karnataka Government is not a stable one. With the developments taking place, it can fall at any moment," Kumaraswamy had said.