Najafgarh Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Kailash Gahlot Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Najafgarh Vidhan Sabha Seat. (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 11: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kailash Gahlot was on Tuesday declared the winner on the Najafgarh seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Najafgarh is an important state assembly constituency in Delhi. It falls within the jurisdiction of the West Delhi parliamentary seat of Delhi and is closer to the Haryana border. As per the data available, there are around 2,32,919 registered voters in Najafgarh, out of which 1,25,069 are male voters and 1,07,843 female voters. Seven voters on this seat are from the third gender. Najafgarh saw a direct contest between the BJP and AAP. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results.

The polls in the national capital were held in a single phase on February 8. The counting of votes took place on February 11. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Details of EC Schedule For Delhi Elections 2020

Date of Notification 14th January Nomination Begins From 14th January Last Date of Candidature 21st January Last Date of Withdrawal 24th January Date of Scrutiny 22nd January Date of Polls 8th February Date of Results 11th February

The Najafgarh constituency witnessed a direct contest between the incumbent AAP MLA Kailash Gahlot and BJP candidate Ajit Kharkhari. In the 2015 assembly elections, Gahlot had won against INLD candidate and former MLA Bharat Singh, by a narrow margin.