Najafgarh Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Najafgarh Vidhan Sabha Seat. (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 5: Najafgarh is an important state assembly constituency in Delhi. It falls within the jurisdiction of the West Delhi parliamentary seat of Delhi and is closer to the Haryana border. As per the data available, there are around 2,32,919 registered voters in Najafgarh, out of which 1,25,069 are male voters and 1,07,843 female voters. Seven voters on this seat are from the third gender. Najafgarh will see a direct contest between the BJP and AAP. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, January 6, announced the dates for Delhi assembly elections 2020. The polls in the national capital will be held in a single phase on February 8, announced Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. The counting of votes is scheduled on February 11, the CEC said, adding that the final results will be declared on the same day. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Details of EC Schedule For Delhi Elections 2020

Date of Notification 14th January Nomination Begins From 14th January Last Date of Candidature 21st January Last Date of Withdrawal 24th January Date of Scrutiny 22nd January Date of Polls 8th February Date of Results 11th February

The Najafgarh constituency will witness a direct contest between the incumbent AAP MLA Kailash Gahlot and BJP candidate Ajit Kharkhari. In the 2015 assembly elections, Gahlot had won against INLD candidate and former MLA Bharat Singh, by a narrow margin. Najafgarh will be a challenging seat as the constituency has a history of not reelecting an MLA, reported Outlook India.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set sweep back to power in the Delhi Assembly elections, according to IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker. The Times Now-IPSOS opinion poll has also predicted an AAP win, giving 54-60 seats to the party as compared to 10-14 seats to the BJP.