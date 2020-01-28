Narela Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Narela Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, January 28: The Narela Vidhan Sabha seat in Delhi, where assembly elections will be held on February 8, will see a direct fight between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AAP fielded its sitting legislator Sharad Kumar who will face a challenge from BJP's Neel Daman Khatri and Congress's candidate Siddharth Kundu. In the 2015 Delhi polls, Sharad Kumar defeated BJP's Neel Daman Khatri. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The notification for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 was issued on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24. Polling will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. As many as 672 candidates are in the fray for 70 assembly seats in the national capital. Fact Check: Did Aam Aadmi Party's First List Include 21 Muslim Candidates? Here's The Truth.

According to reports, the satta bazaar expects the AAP to win 54-56 seats in the 70-member House. The AAP registered a landslide victory in the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, winning 67 seats. The BJP is projected to bag 11-13 seats, up from 3 that the saffron party had won in the previous polls. The Congress, which drew a blank last time, could win 3-4 seats, according to Matka players.

Earlier this month, a survey, conducted by the Global Action Young Network for the BJP, said that the saffron party will win 42 seats out of Delhi's 70 seats, while the ruling AAP was projected to bag 26 seats. The Congress may win just two seats, BJP's internal survey predicted.