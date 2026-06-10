Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become India's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister, surpassing the record held by independent India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The milestone comes as Modi completes 4,399 consecutive days in office on June 10, 2026, having first taken oath as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014.

The achievement marks a significant moment in India's political history, placing Modi ahead of Nehru in terms of uninterrupted tenure after winning successive general elections. Modi is currently serving his third consecutive term and has completed 12 years at the helm of the Union government. Narendra Modi Becomes 'India's Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister'; Senator John Cornyn, Singer Mary Millben and Others Extend Greetings.

PM Modi Overtakes Pandit Nehru's Long-Standing Record

Jawaharlal Nehru served as India's first Prime Minister and remained in office from 1947 until his death in 1964. However, when measuring the tenure of elected Prime Ministers after general elections, Nehru's elected tenure is counted from May 13, 1952, to May 27, 1964, totaling 4,398 days. Modi has now surpassed that mark by completing 4,399 consecutive days in office.

The record has drawn attention from political leaders and observers, with NDA leaders planning events to mark the occasion. International leaders have also extended congratulatory messages to Modi on the milestone. PM Narendra Modi To Visit France and Slovakia From June 13-19 To Further Deepen India’s Partnerships.

Where India's Longest-Serving Prime Ministers Rank

Based on consecutive tenure as Prime Minister, the list of India's longest-serving leaders is led by Narendra Modi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi first assumed office in 2014 and is currently serving his third consecutive term. With more than 4,399 consecutive days in office, Modi has now surpassed Nehru's elected tenure record, making him India's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister. His tenure has been defined by infrastructure expansion, digital governance initiatives, welfare schemes and a strong focus on India's global profile.

Jawaharlal Nehru

Jawaharlal Nehru served as independent India's first Prime Minister and laid the foundation of the country's democratic institutions, foreign policy framework and planned economic development model. Nehru remained in office from 1947 until his death in 1964 and held the record for the longest continuous elected tenure as Prime Minister for more than six decades before being surpassed by Modi.

Indira Gandhi

Indira Gandhi remains one of India's most influential and longest-serving Prime Ministers. She led the country through major events including the 1971 war with Pakistan, the creation of Bangladesh and the Emergency period between 1975 and 1977. Although her time in office exceeded 15 years across multiple terms, her tenure was interrupted after the 1977 general election.

Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh served two consecutive terms as Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014. Widely regarded as the architect of India's economic liberalization reforms of the 1990s, Singh oversaw a decade of economic growth, welfare expansion and key policy initiatives. He remains among the few Indian Prime Ministers to complete a full 10-year tenure.

Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi became Prime Minister in 1984 and was the youngest person to hold the office. His tenure was marked by efforts to modernize India's economy, expand telecommunications and promote technology-driven governance. He served until 1989 and remains one of the leaders to have secured one of the largest electoral mandates in Indian history.

A Milestone in Contemporary Indian Politics

Modi's tenure has coincided with the BJP's emergence as the dominant force in national politics and has included three consecutive electoral victories. His government has highlighted achievements in infrastructure, welfare delivery, digital governance and economic reforms over the past 12 years.

The milestone adds another chapter to India's political history, placing Modi ahead of a record that had stood since the Nehru era and reinforcing his position among the country's longest-serving leaders.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Editorial). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).