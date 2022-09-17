New Delhi, September 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, September 17. Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi on September 17, 1950, 3 years after India attained freedom and within months of India becoming a Republic, in the by-lanes of Vadnagar, a small town in North Gujarat’s Mehsana district. Narendra Modi was the third of the six children of Damodardas Modi and Hiraba Modi.

Today considered one of the most powerful and respected leaders not just in India, but in the world, Modi rose from humble beginnings to become the Prime Minister of the country. On PM Narendra Modi's birthday, check out 10 lesser-known facts about him. Narendra Modi Birthday Special: 10 Most Notable Quotes of India's Prime Minister.

Lesser-Known Facts About PM Narendra Modi:

1- Narendra Modi was born in a small village named Vadnagar. Even though Vadnagar is a small village, but it has a historical background. Huan Tseng, a Chinese scholar who visited India in the seventh century, had praised Vadnagar.

2- Narendra Modi had six siblings. As Modi's family belonged to the marginalized sections of society and had to struggle to make ends meet, Modi used to assist his father sell tea at the local railway station as a child.

3- Modi found out about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) when he was eight years old and started attending the lectures or training sessions. There he met Lakshmanrao Inamdar who became his mentor after inducting him as a junior cadet in the RSS.

4- In childhood, everyone used to call Narendra Modi as Naria. Although he felt bad about this name, but he never said anything back. It is said that even today Narendra Modi's mother fondly calls him Naria.

5- After Modi finished his schooling, he had a desire to become a sanyasi. He ran away from home due to this and during this time he visited many places including Ramakrishna Ashram in West Bengal. During this, his faith in spirituality grew.

6- Narendra Modi completed his schooling in 1967 and completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in political science in 1978. He earned a Master’s degree from Gujarat University in 1982.

7- After the 1971 war, Modi became a full-time RSS campaigner and was assigned to the BJP in 1985.

8- Modi has written a book in Gujarati language sequencing events of the time on how he went into forced hiding during the 1975 Emergency. He used to pass crucial information between top leaders of the organization as a connector during that time.

9- In the 1990 ram rath yatra of LK Advani, Modi had played a vital role.

10- Modi is the first Prime Minister ever to be born in Independent India.

PM Modi continues to be one of the most popular leaders on social media. His success in Lok Sabha polls has made him an indispensable leader within the BJP and Indian political sphere.

