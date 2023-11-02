Ujjain, November 2: In what is shaping up to be a fierce political battle, a determined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is up against a resurgent Congress in a high-stake fight in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023. The Madhya Pradesh elections took an intriguing turn when the BJP deployed some prominent Members of Parliament (MPs) and Union Ministers in the electoral arena. Among them is Prahlad Singh Patel, the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti of India. He is up against Congress strongman Lakhan Singh Patel from Narsinghpur assembly seat.

The BJP has strategically fielded strong OBC leader and Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel from Narsinghpur, replacing his brother Jalam Singh Patel. The party has particular concern for this seat as Congress had won the other three assembly seats of the Narsinghpur district in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: 2489 Candidates File Nomination Papers Across State on Last Day.

Candidates for Narsinghpur Election 2023

Prahlad Singh Patel

The BJP has named Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel from the Narsinghpur seat in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023, replacing his brother Jalam Singh Patel. He is representing the Damoh Loksabha Constituency in Madhya Pradesh. With Prahlad Singh's candidacy, the BJP is expected to bolster its position in Narsinghpur.

Lakhan Singh Patel

Congress has entrusted Lakhan Pal Singh again from the Narsinghpur seat in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023. Lakhan Singh Patel gave a tough fight to the BJP's Jalam Singh Patel in the 2018 MP polls, accepting a defeat by 14,903 votes. However, this time, there is a sentiment on the rural side that Lakhan can beat the BJP leader in the electoral fight. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Rebels Not Main Problem for BJP, but Anger of Party’s Ground Workers.

What Happened in 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election

The Patel brothers have successfully maintained the BJP's stronghold in the region, with Jalam Singh winning the 2013 and 2018 polls. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections, Jalam Singh Patel secured 87,837 votes, while Lakhan Singh Patel got 72,934.

The Election for Narsinghpur Assembly Constituency in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17. The counting of votes and announcement of results for the Narsinghpur Assembly Constituency Election 2023 will be held on December 3, announced the Election Commission.

