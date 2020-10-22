The Nawada vidhan sabha segment is also the main city of Nawada district of Bihar. The seat will go to polls in the first phase of assembly elections, scheduled on October 28. Results will be declared by the Election Commission on November 10. Nawada primarily witnesses a battle between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal (United), but the likes of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) were not ruled out.

Along with Nawada, 70 other constituencies would be contested in the first round of elections on October 28. The assembly segment has thrown fluctuating results over the past two decades. While the RJD had won in 2015, the seat was bagged by the JD(U) in 2010. The incumbent MLA from the seat was RJD's Rajballabh Prasad. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 1 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

From the Mahagathbandhan, the Nawada seat was allotted to the RJD, which had won the seat in 2015. From the rival NDA camp, the JD(U) is contesting. While the latter has fielded Kaushal Yadav, the RJD candidate from the seat is Vibha Devi.

The upcoming elections in Bihar is the first major electoral battle after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pre-poll surveys have given the edge to the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA camp, despite stating the possibility of an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

