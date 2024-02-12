Patna, February 12: The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar won a vote of confidence in the assembly on Monday. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Government Wins Floor Test With Support of 129 MLAs, Opposition Walks Out (Watch Video)

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Government Wins Floor Test

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's government wins Floor test after 129 MLAs support the resolution. The opposition walked out from the State Assembly. pic.twitter.com/Xr84vYKsbz — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

The new government secured 129 votes amid a walkout by the opposition members. The Bihar assembly has a strength of 243 MLAs.