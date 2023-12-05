Bhopal, December 5: Amid speculations on the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP retained power in a landslide, outgoing incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that he is not in the race for the post. Chouhan made the announcement in a video, saying that he was not an aspirant for the post earlier and is not so now too, and is only a worker of the party and will strive to accomplish whatever responsibility the party gives him. Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Continue as Madhya Pradesh CM? BJP Leader Says ‘Neither I Was CM Contender Earlier nor Now’ (Watch Video)

He termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi his leader and said he would diligently to whatever work that was assigned to him. The BJP won 163 seats in the 230-member house while the Congress could only get 66, and the remaining one was won by the Bharat Adivasi Party.

'Not in Race for MP CM’s Post'

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "...Neither was I CM contender earlier nor now. I am just a party worker and whatever post or duty the party will give I will fulfil that...." pic.twitter.com/AxjDd7pnD5 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

Chouhan also said that he will be going to Chhindwara - the bastion of state Congress chief Kamal Nath - on Wednesday and not be going to Delhi.

