Okhla Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Okhla Assembly Constituency (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Okhla, February 5: Okhla, a renowned locality of New Delhi district, would go to polls along with all other Delhi Vidhan sabha constituencies on February 8. The seat, with 2,73,543 eligible voters, largely witnesses a three-cornered contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian Congress. The Election Commission (EC) is scheduled to declare the results on February 11. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The electoral battle in Okhla seat between sitting MLA and AAP candidate Amanatullah Khan, BJP’s Brahm Singh and Congress’s Parvez Hashmi. Khan had recently announced that he would conduct the low-key campaign in solidarity with ongoing Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Kalinidi Colony, Taimur Nagar, Khizarbad Village, New Friends Colony, Mashigarh Village, Zakir Nagar, Jamia Nagar, Jogabai, Batla House, Hazi Colony, Okhla Village, Canal Colony, Noor Nagar, Nai Basti, Mujeeb Bagh, Shaheen Bagh, and Madanpur Khadar are some of the localities in the constituency.

In 2009 Assembly polls, Asif Muhammad Khan was elected MLA on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket. However, he switched to Indian National Congress and retained the seat in the 2013 elections. In the 2015 Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan won the seat defeating his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival by a margin of nearly 60,000 votes.