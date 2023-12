Patna, December 5: Following the cancellation of INDIA bloc meet, the RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday said that the meeting will be held on December 17. Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was in Buxar to attend marriage function of his party MLA Shambhu Yadav’s son, when asked why opposition leader refused to attend the meeting called by Congress in New Delhi post massive defeat in three states, he said that the meeting of opposition parties will be held on December 17. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Attacks Mamata Banerjee Over Her INDIA Alliance Meeting Statement, Says 'Her Attitude Was Similar Even Before Elections' (Watch Video)

“Congress party has lost elections in three states and it happened due to its leaders but the Congress is not weak,” he said. Congress Calls for Next INDIA Bloc Meeting on December 6 As Mallikarjun Kharge Dials Alliance Partners

After the massive defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had called INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi but Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar and Akhilesh Yadav refused to attend the meet.

