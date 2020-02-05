Palam Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Palam Vidhan Sabha Seat. (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 5: Palam, the constituency located in southwest Delhi, will go to polls on Saturday, February 8. On the said date, the Election Commission has scheduled the assembly polls in all Vidhan Sabha seats of the national capital territory. With a total electorate size of 1,46,945 eligible voters, Palam largely witnesses a three-cornered poll battle featuring the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-RJD combine. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

In 2015, the seat was won by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. Bhavna Gaur was elected as the MLA from Palam. The party has repeated her candidature in this round of the elections. The BJP candidate from the constituency is Vijay Pandit, whereas, the RJD (Congress ally) has issued the ticket to Niram Kumar Singh. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Details of EC Schedule For Delhi Elections 2020

Date of Notification 14th January Nomination Begins From 14th January Last Date of Candidature 21st January Last Date of Withdrawal 24th January Date of Scrutiny 22nd January Date of Polls 8th February Date of Results 11th February

Pre-poll surveys in Delhi have given the edge to the ruling AAP, despite the BJP leading an aggressive poll campaign. According to two major opinion polls, the AAP is predicted to retain 54-60 seats out of the 70-member Assembly. The BJP is predicted to emerge as a distant second, and the Congress is expected to marginally improve its position compared to 2015.

In the last assembly polls, Delhi accorded an unprecedented mandate to the AAP. The party, which was launched in 2012, ended up winning 67 out of the 70 constituencies. The BJP's tally dropped from 32 in 2013 to 3 seats, whereas, the Congress failed to open its electoral tally. The mandate allowed Arvind Kejriwal to be sworn-in as the Chief Minister for a second term.