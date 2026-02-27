Panneerselvam, Former Tamil Nadu CM and Expelled AIADMK Leader, Joins DMK Ahead of Assembly Elections 2026 (Watch Video)

Chennai, February 27: In a move that reshapes the political landscape of Tamil Nadu, former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) formally joined the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday. The three-time Chief Minister was inducted into the party by DMK President and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam.

The transition marks a definitive end to Panneerselvam’s decades-long association with the AIADMK, where he once served as the hand-picked successor to the late J. Jayalalithaa. Addressing reporters after the induction, Panneerselvam expressed his support for the "Dravidian Model" of governance and indicated his intent to work toward the DMK’s victory in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

O Panneerselvam Joins DMK Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam joins DMK in the presence of party chief and CM MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhyanidhi Stalin and others. (Video: DMK) pic.twitter.com/Y4RbQMmrdp — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2026

A Strategic Shift in State Politics

The induction of OPS is seen as a significant tactical gain for the DMK, particularly in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu where Panneerselvam retains influence within the Mukkulathor community. His entry into the party follows months of speculation after he was permanently expelled from the AIADMK in 2022 following a protracted leadership struggle with Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

Political analysts suggest that by bringing OPS into the fold, the DMK aims to further weaken the AIADMK’s core support base. For Panneerselvam, the move provides a new platform after his attempts to reclaim his position in the AIADMK or sustain an independent faction failed to gain sufficient momentum.

Context of the Leadership Struggle

The seeds for this shift were sown during the 2017 "Dharma Yudham" and the subsequent years of legal and political battles over the AIADMK's leadership. While OPS previously served as the Deputy Chief Minister in a dual-leadership arrangement with EPS, the party eventually abolished the coordinator posts, leading to his isolation.

Earlier this month, Panneerselvam signaled his changing stance when he met with M.K. Stalin at the State Secretariat, praising the government’s performance. At the time, he remarked that the "people's sentiments" were leaning toward the return of the DMK government for a second consecutive term.

Preparations for 2026

Panneerselvam is the latest in a series of former AIADMK stalwarts to join the DMK, following the recent induction of former Minister R. Vaithilingam. Reports suggest that the DMK may field Panneerselvam from the Bodinayakkanur constituency, a seat he has represented multiple times in the past.

The DMK has already begun its 2026 campaign efforts, recently launching the "Vellum Tamil Pengal" (Victorious Tamil Women) door-to-door initiative. The addition of a former Chief Minister to its ranks is expected to be a central talking point as the party seeks to consolidate its "Dravidian Model 2.0" platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).