Parliament Adjourned After Uproar Over Delhi Violence, Oppositions MPs Raise Placard Demanding PM Modi, HM Amit Shah's Resignations

New Delhi, March 2: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Monday, after they were re-convened for the second half of Budget Session 2020. The adjournment was triggered through vociferous protests of Opposition lawmakers, who demanded accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the fatal violence in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation, Government Job For IB Official Ankit Sharma's Family.

The lawmakers of Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK and other parties raised placards in the House against the central government over the communal clashes in the national capital. Through some of the placards, the Opposition MPs also demanded the resignations of PM Modi and HM Shah.

Considering the volatile atmosphere in the Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu decided to adjourn their respective Houses till Tuesday.

Congress MP's show placards & raise slogans in Lok Sabha demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over #DelhiViolence.

"Those who didn't take any action even after 3000 people were killed in 1984, the same people are today creating a ruckus here. I strongly condemn this attitude," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also condemned the Opposition while speaking to reporters outside, accusing them of backing the elements fueling riots outside the Parliament and instigating "fight" in the Parliament.