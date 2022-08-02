New Delhi, Aug 2: Amid opposition protests, Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till 12 noon.

Before the Upper House was adjourned, Krishna Lal Pawar and Kartik Sharma took oath as the newly-elected members of the Rajya Sabha.

As Opposition members continued their protest pressing for a discussion after suspending other business, the Chairman asked, "do you want the House to be adjourned for the day?" Parliament Monsoon Session 2022: Price Rise Likely To Be Discussed Early Next Week in Rajya Sabha, Say Sources.

Shiv Sena member Priyanka Chaturvedi and others demanded an immediate discussion on the misuse of Central agencies against the arrest of the party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut by the ED.

Raut was arrested on Monday morning in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to Rs 1,034 crore Patra chawl land scam case.

