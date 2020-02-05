Parvesh Verma Banned From Campaigning Again For 24 Hours, EC Cracks Whip For 'Terrorist' Jibe at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

File image of Parvesh Verma | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 5: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Parvesh Verma was banned again from campaigning by the Election Commission. In an order issued by the polling body on Wednesday, the West Delhi MP was directed not to be part of any electioneering activity for the next 24 hours. The whip was cracked by the EC for the "terrorist" remark made by Verma against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Verma, while addressing a meeting of BJP workers and supporters last week, said Arvind Kejriwal is a "terrorist" as he "sympathises" with anti-national elements. The remarks had drawn a sharp reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which filed an official complaint with the Election Commission. Arvind Kejriwal on Parvesh Verma's Terrorist Remark: People Will Decide on February 8 Voting Day For Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

The polling body had dispatched a notice to Verma based on the AAP complaint. The Commission today decided to take action against the BJP leader for his alleged defamatory remarks. Shortly before the EC announced a 24-hour ban on him, Verma had reiterated the "terrorist" remark against Kejriwal.

"I am calling Kejriwal a terrorist because he is giving guns to the people of Delhi. He is making AAP workers shoot by alluring them and giving them money. It is very shameful. They have stooped to the lowest level in politics. I am urging people to vote for development. But AAP wants riots in Delhi. They want to get all Muslim votes." Verma said.

In the past week, Verma was banned from campaigning for 72 hours by the Election Commission, after he had referred to the Shaheen Bagh protesters as "rapists and murderers". While speaking to news agency ANI, the BJP leader had claimed that a section of Delhi would meet the fate of Kashmiri Pandits if the AAP government is not voted out.