Patel Nagar Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Patel Nagar Vidhan Sabha (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, February 1: Voting in the Patel Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency will be held on February 8. The Patel Nagar assembly seat is a part of the Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The polling for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will be held on February 8 while the counting of votes and results will be done on February 11. For the upcoming polls, the AAP has fielded its candidate Raaj Kumar Anand from the Patel Nagar seat. The Congress has given its ticket to Krishna Tirath for the upcoming polls while the BJP fielded Pravesh Ratn from this seat. The current sitting MLA of the Patel Nagar Assembly Seat is Hazari Lal Chauhan of the AAP. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

In the upcoming polls in the national capital, Delhi is set to witness a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. According to details by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the total population of Delhi is 20,143,686. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

In Delhi, the smallest constituency in terms of area is Ballimaran while the largest constituency is Narela. According to details available, the smallest constituency in terms of voters is Chandni Chowk with 1,25,684 voters while the largest is 4,23,682 voters. In the age group of 18-25 years, there are 17,34,565 voters, in the age group 25-40 years, there are 62,36,046 voters, in the age group of 40 to 60, the total number of voters are 49,62,823 while there are 18,52,948 voters above 60 years of age.

In the last election held in Delhi in 2015, the AAP emerged victorious by winning 67 seats out of the 70 seats. The BJP came a distant second with 3 seats, while the Congress and the RJD drew a blank.