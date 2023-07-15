Patna, July 15: Former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has crossed the limits of shamelessness. The people of the country are watching him and they will give appropriate answers at the right time, Prasad, who is MP from Patna Sahib, said.

"The way protesting BJP leaders were brutally assaulted by the police during lathicharge in Bihar is condemnable. We have all the video evidence of Dak Bungalow Chowk. "Leaders who are in government machinery are making unnecessary statements in public which is unacceptable," Prasad said. Gross Violation of Law… Women Living in Fear: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad After Meeting WB Governor.

While reacting to the allegation of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, JD(U) president Lalan Singh and Patna police who said that the BJP leaders were involved in throwing chilli powder in eyes of a cop, Prasad said: "I don't believe it. The statements of grand alliance leaders are absolutely untrue."

"I just returned from West Bengal after the investigation of the violence that happened with BJP leaders during the Panchayat election. Whatever happened in Patna was an indication that Nitish Kumar has crossed the limits of shamelessness. They have beaten MP, MLAs, women leaders, mothers and sisters in a brutal manner. One of our soldiers Vijay Singh died in the lathicharge and Mahagathbandhan leaders are making a mockery of his death," Prasad said. BJP Leader Killed in Patna After Cops Use Lathi-Charge To Disperse Party Workers Protesting Against Domicile Policy of Teachers’ Recruitment in Bihar.

"I want to ask Nitish Kumar what kind of politics you are doing and what kind of statements your leaders are making. Nitish Kumar has become a dictator now. He has deliberately directed Patna police to initiate lathicharge on the BJP leaders," Prasad said.

