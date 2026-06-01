‘People Rejected Caste Politics and Money Power’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Targets DMK at Thanksgiving Rally

Chennai, June 1: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay launched a sharp attack on the DMK and its allies on Monday, declaring that the people of Tamil Nadu had decisively rejected caste-based politics and money power in the recent Assembly elections and entrusted his party with a historic mandate. Addressing a massive Thanksgiving rally in Tiruchirappalli during his first visit to the city after assuming office as Chief Minister, Vijay thanked the voters of Tiruchirappalli East and the people of Tamil Nadu for electing him and the TVK to power. He described himself as the state’s “first sevagan” (servant) and pledged to work tirelessly for the welfare of the people.

The TVK chief said the election verdict reflected the aspirations of ordinary citizens who sought change and good governance. He asserted that the mandate received by his party had surpassed even the electoral debut of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), while acknowledging that the legendary leader’s political legacy remained unparalleled. Taking aim at the Opposition, Vijay remarked that those who had claimed they would remain silent for six months after the formation of the government had failed to stay quiet even for six days. He said criticism from political opponents would not distract him from governance and declared, “You keep talking, I will keep working.” Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to Make First Delhi Visit After Taking Office, Likely to Meet PM Narendra Modi on May 27, Say Sources.

Vijay reiterated that the principal political contest in Tamil Nadu was now between the TVK and the DMK, identifying DMK president M.K. Stalin as his direct political rival. He alleged that several parties had attempted political manoeuvres in the final stages before the formation of the government, but were unable to alter the people’s verdict. The Chief Minister said the continued scrutiny by the Opposition would ultimately benefit his administration by keeping it accountable and focused on performance. He also welcomed the growing public interest in Assembly proceedings and governance, saying democracy becomes stronger when citizens closely monitor elected representatives.

Highlighting the government’s welfare initiatives, Vijay pointed to the announcement of 200 units of free electricity and noted that the original 100-unit free power scheme had been introduced during the tenure of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. He said the government had initiated action on promises related to TASMAC regulation and implemented agricultural loan waivers to the extent possible. Expressing concern over rising substance abuse and crimes against women, Vijay announced that the “Singappen” scheme aimed at enhancing women’s welfare and safety would be launched next week. He assured farmers of continued support and said their welfare would remain a key priority of the government. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Ditches Suit-Pant Look, Wears Traditional Mundu and Shirt at Manager Jagadish Palanisamy’s Housewarming Ceremony (Watch Video).

Rejecting allegations of horse-trading, Vijay claimed that political rivals had attempted backdoor methods to secure power but insisted that the TVK government had not engaged in such practices. He also said steps had been taken to curb vote-buying and promote cleaner electoral politics. Promising a corruption-free and bribe-free administration, Vijay said his government would govern without discrimination, safeguard Tamil Nadu’s rights, protect its river water interests and uphold social justice. He stressed that all 234 Assembly constituencies belonged equally to the government and assured that development would reach every corner of the state. Hinting at the upcoming by-election in Tiruchirappalli East, Vijay indicated that the TVK would likely field a local candidate. Concluding his speech, he declared that no political force could separate him from the people and described his bond with Tamil Nadu’s voters as unbreakable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).