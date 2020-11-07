New Delhi, November 7: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday urged the Punjab government to ensure safety and security of trains and railway infrastructure and staff for resumption of services, adding that "people of Punjab want to travel" during the festive season. The Indian Railways has suspended goods trains to Punjab and passenger train services have been disrupted in view of the farmers' protests on tracks over farm bills. Power Cuts in Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh Protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar For Resumption of Goods Trains as State Faces Coal Shortage.

"Operationally important that all tracks, stations & Railway property are clear for the safety of passengers, railway staff & infrastructure. People of Punjab want to travel for festivals like Chhath Puja, Diwali & Gurupurab (sic)," Goyal said in a tweet. "Urge Punjab Govt to ensure full safety and security of the entire Railways system and allow running of all trains through and to Punjab so that goods and passenger trains can serve the people of Punjab," he added.

Urge Punjab Govt to ensure full safety and security of entire Railways system and allow running of all trains through and to Punjab so that goods and passenger trains can serve the people of Punjab. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 7, 2020

The suspension of goods trains to Punjab has caused a shortage of coal in the state. Due to this, residents are facing power cuts. Yesterday, the Punjab government said railway tracks, except one in Amritsar district, were fit for the movement of trains as farmers lifted their blockades. All 21 locations, where farmers were protesting, have been cleared for the plying of goods trains, a spokesperson said.

Only one railway platform at Jandiala in Amritsar district has the presence of some farmers and police officials were engaged with office-bearers of the Kisan Sangharsh Committee to persuade them to get off the railway platform. Farmers have been agitating in Punjab over the three controversial agriculture laws passed by the Centre in September. They have been demanding revocation of the laws.

