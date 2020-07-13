New Delhi, July 13: Senior Congress PL Punia on Monday said rebel Sachin Pilot is with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His remark fueled speculations of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's exit from the Congress party amid a tussle with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. After his statement went viral, PL Punia issued a clarification on Twitter, saying he took Sachin Pilot's name by mistake and he meant to say "Jyotiraditya Scindia is with the BJP". Sachin Pilot Clears Air, Says 'Not Joining BJP' Amid Tussle With Ashok Gehlot.

"Sachin Pilot is now in Bharatiya Janata Party. Everyone knows BJP’s attitude towards Congress party. We don’t need a certificate from BJP. In Congress Party, all leaders and workers are respected," Punia was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He was indeed asked by Jyotiraditya Scindia and his remarks on Congress's way of functioning. The Congress leader then tweeted a clarification. Income Tax Raids Ashok Gehlot's Aides Rajiv Arora And Dharmender Rathore Amid Political Crisis in Rajasthan.

"It is clear in the video that question was asked about Scindia ji and my reply was about Sh Scindia and by slip of tongue I took Sachin Pilots’ name instead of Scindia. Mistake is regretted," Punia wrote. His previous remark came at a time when Pilot is battle-ready mode against CM Ashok Gehlot. On Sunday, he openly announced that he has the support of 30 MLAs and the Gehlot government was in minority.

PL Punia Says 'Sachin Pilot is With BJP', Later Retracts:

#WATCH Sachin Pilot is now in Bharatiya Janata Party. Everyone knows BJP’s attitude towards Congress party. We don’t need a certificate from BJP. In Congress Party, all leaders and workers are respected: AICC general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh, PL Punia pic.twitter.com/kQNd77J2cK — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

It is clear in the video that question was asked about Scindia ji and my reply was about Sh Scindia and by slip of tongue I took Sachin Pilots’ name instead of Scindia. Mistake is regretted https://t.co/hYws6XefKX — P L Punia (@plpunia) July 13, 2020

The Congress, however, has denied any political crisis and maintained that 109 legislators are with the Chief Minister. The political crisis in Rajasthan comes almost four months after the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh headed by Kamal Nath was toppled, with Congress turncoat Jyoritaditya Scindia switching sides to the BJP, along with his supporters.

