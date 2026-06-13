PM Narendra Modi Departs for France and Slovakia Visit; To Attend G7 Summit in Evian, Hold Talks With Emmanuel Macron and Robert Fico 

New Delhi, June 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart on a two-nation visit to France and Slovakia on Saturday, with defence cooperation expected to feature prominently in discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron as India seeks to strengthen its military capabilities amid rising strategic competition in key maritime regions. At the invitation of French President Macron, Prime Minister Modi will undertake an official visit to France's Nice on June 13-14, and later travel to Evian and Paris from June 16-19.

PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Macron in Nice on June 14, during which the two leaders will review the full spectrum of their bilateral relationship. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders will also jointly inaugurate the ‘Bharat Innovates’ event, which will bring together leading startups and venture capital funds from India, France and several other countries. PM Narendra Modi Says Service to People Is Ultimate Test of Good Governance.

"Being held during the 'India-France Year of Innovation', this signature event reinforces the vibrant innovation partnership that exists between the two countries," MEA had noted. From June 14-16, PM Modi will pay a state visit to Slovakia at the invitation of his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since the country gained independence in 1993. During the visit, PMs Modi and Fico will hold talks and explore new avenues of cooperation.

The PM will also call on Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. "The visit will reaffirm India’s commitment to strengthening its bilateral relationship with Slovakia across various sectors, including trade, investment, and automobile and railway manufacturing," the MEA had said. On the third leg of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will return to France to participate in the G7 Summit in Evian on June 16-17. During the summit, he will exchange views with G7 leaders, as well as leaders from invited partner countries and international organisations. Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi’s Silence on Indian Seafarers Killed in US Navy Attacks.

PM Modi will travel to Paris on June 18 for the final leg of his visit, where he will hold further bilateral engagements and attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe’s largest technology and startup event. He is also expected to address members of the Indian community in Paris. "Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Europe will further deepen India’s partnership with France, Slovakia, and the G7. Prime Minister’s presence at the G7 reflects India’s standing as a leading voice of the Global South and a key partner in addressing global challenges," the MEA had stated.

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