PM Narendra Modi Hails Scrapping of Article 370, Implementation of CAA, Says 'Government Stood By These Decisions'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

Varanasi, February 16: Amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the decisions by its government. While addressing a public rally after inaugurating the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre in Padao on the Varanasi-Chandauli border, PM Modi said, his government stood by the decision despite all pressure. The Prime Minister also backed the decision of scrapping Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Administration Explains Benefits of Abrogation of Article 370.

PM Modi said, “For years, India had been waiting for decisions like repealing Article 370 and introduction of CAA. These decisions were necessary in the interest of the country. Despite all the pressure, we stood our ground over these decisions and will remain so.” The Memorial Centre spread over nine acres and will also have the engravings of the life and times of Deendayal Upadhyaya. Stone-Pelting Incidents in Kashmir Valley Decrease After Abrogation of Article 370, 765 People Arrested, 190 Cases Filed: MHA Tells Parliament.

PM Narendra Modi's Statement:

Earlier in the day the Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 63-ft tall statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. He also inaugurated Kashi Ek Roop Anek’- a cultural, arts and handicrafts exhibition at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastakala Sankul in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event. Shaheen Bagh Protesters Begin March to Meet Amit Shah Over CAA-NRC, Heavy Security Outside Home Minister's Residence.

PM Modi said, “Today this is my third event in Kashi, first one was at a spiritual centre, second was at a modern centre and now I am at the centre of self-employment. This proves that 'Kashi ek hai par iske roop anek hai'.” He added, “The effort to make products from Uttar Pradesh available online and thereby accessible to national and international markets, will benefit the country.”

The Prime Minister also launched several other projects in his constituency worth Rs 1,200 crore, including a 430-bed super specialty government hospital, and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at Banaras Hindu University.