New Delhi, February 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress alleging that the opposition party has become outdated and has always been against any kind of reservation. PM Narendra Modi Targets Congress While Replying to Motion of Thanks to President's Address in Rajya Sabha, Says 'Party Has Become Outdated' (Watch Video)

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha, Modi said the Congress party has "outsourced" its work and expressed his sympathies over its downfall. Budget Session 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Speak on Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's Address in Rajya Sabha Today at 2 PM

#WATCH | In Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...When I hear them, both there and here (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), my belief is further strengthened that the party (Congress) has become outdated even with their thinking. When their thinking has become outdated,…

"The Congress' thought has become outdated and it has outsourced its work. We are not happy at such a downfall of the party and we express our sympathies," he said.