Mumbai, July 21: Counting of votes will be held today for the Presidential Elections 2022. BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint opposition pick Yashwant Sinha. Droupadi Murmu is a tribal leader who has served as Governor of Jharkhand. Meanwhile, Sinha has served as Minister of Finance in Union Ministry twice.

Here Are Live Updates for Counting of Votes:

The counting of votes for the recently-held Presidential election is set to begin at 11 am.

According to PTI, ballot boxes from all states arrived at the Parliament House yesterday evening and poll officials are ready to begin counting in room number 63.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday will be organising a road show 'Abhinandan Yatra' in the national capital to celebrate the likely victory of NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

The balance scale is tilted towards the NDA candidate after the former Jharkhand Governor received support from opposition parties like Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Presidential Election 2022: Congress Could Not Prevent MLAs From Cross Voting in Presidential Poll

BJP MP and film actor Sunny Deol and Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre were among those who missed casting their votes in the presidential poll on Monday. While Deol is abroad for medical treatment, Dhotre is in the ICU. Two MPs each from BJP and Shiv Sena, and one each from the BSP, Congress, SP and AIMIM were among those who did not cast their votes during the election.

If elected, Draupadi Murmu will be the first-ever President of India belonging to the tribal community. Meanwhile, the current President of India Ram Nath Kovind is set to complete his term on July 25, 2022.

