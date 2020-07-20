Puducherry, July 20: Ahead of Puducherry government about to announce the Union territory's Budget 2020-21 on Monday, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs staged a walk-out from the Assembly House. All the leaders were upset after Lieutenant Governor LG Kiran Bedi did not come to the Assembly to deliver her inaugural address.

According to the incident, AIADMK and BJP MLAs arrived at the Assembly as Chief Minister and in-charge of Finance -- V Narayanasamy -- declared to announce the Puducherry Budget 2020-21. As per norms, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi was supposed to deliver her inaugural address at the commencement of Budget Session and presenting of Budget. But she did not arrive, which irked the MLA and they staged a walkout. Puducherry Budget 2020–21: Assembly to Meet on July 20 for Budget Session.

AIADMK and BJP MLAs walk-out from Assembly:

Puducherry: AIADMK & BJP MLAs staged a walk-out from the Assembly earlier today after Lt Governor Kiran Bedi did not come to the Assembly to deliver her inaugural address at the commencement of Budget Session & presenting of Budget. The Budget will now be tabled at 12 pm today. pic.twitter.com/UX2zEBym3A — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Puducherry Speaker VP Sivakolundhu had announced that Union territory budget will be tabled in the Legislative Assembly at 12 pm today. Sivakolundhu had earlier adjourned the Legislative Assembly for 10 minutes after Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi did not come to the Assembly to deliver her inaugural address.

