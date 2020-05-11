Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at States For Amending Labour Laws, Says 'Coronavirus Pandemic Cannot be Excuse to Exploit Workers'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

New Delhi, May 11: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed states that tweaked labour laws in a bid to stimulate economic activity following days of lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said the coronavirus pandemic should not become an excuse to exploit labourers. His tweet came after BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka decided to modify labour laws to spur the economy. Rahul Gandhi Demands Audit of PM-CARES Fund, Says 'Record of Money Received & Spent Should be Made Available to Public'.

"Many states are amending labour laws. We are fighting against coronavirus together but this cannot be an excuse to exploit workers, suppress their voices and crush their human rights. There cannot be a compromise with fundamental principles," the former Congress chief tweeted in Hindi. Rahul Gandhi Demands Transparency From Narendra Modi Government, Says 'It is Not the Time to Criticise, There Should be a Strategy to Exit Lockdown'.

Rahul Gandhi Slams States For Amending Labour Laws:

अनेक राज्यों द्वारा श्रमकानूनों में संशोधन किया जा रहा है। हम कोरोना के खिलाफ मिलकर संघर्ष कर रहे हैं, लेकिन यह मानवाधिकारों को रौंदने, असुरक्षित कार्यस्थलों की अनुमति, श्रमिकों के शोषण और उनकी आवाज दबाने का बहाना नहीं हो सकता। इन मूलभूत सिद्धांतों पर कोई समझौता नहीं हो सकता। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 11, 2020

The Yogi Adityanath government has finalised an ordinance suspending a majority of labour laws in Uttar Pradesh for three years. By freezing the existing laws, owners of factories have been given more powers to hire and fire without attracting punitive measures from the labour department up to a certain limit.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also announced wide-ranging changes in labour laws. Shifts in factories in Madhya Pradesh have been extended from 8 hours to 12 hours. Factory owners will now be able to regulate the shifts. However, after 8 hours it will be optional for the workers to continue working. A labourer will be able to work overtime for 72 hours a week.

The Karnataka government, headed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, is mulling relaxing laws governing minimum wages, increasing current overtime working hours to 100 hours per quarter from 72 hours, and easing compliance with key labour legislation to help resurrect industries.